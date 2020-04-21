Virus forces cancellation of Germany's Oktoberfest
Germany canceled Oktoberfest on Tuesday, making it clear that the effort to beat back the coronavirus and return to normal could be a long and dispiriting process.

The centuries-old beer festival in Munich, which draws about 6 million visitors each year, was previously canceled during the two world wars; during a period of hyperinflation in Germany in 1923; and twice because of cholera outbreaks in the 1800s.

"We agreed that the risk is simply too high," Bavarian governor Markus Soeder said.

Oktoberfest in La Crosse, which is scheduled for Sept. 24-27, remains on the calendar.

