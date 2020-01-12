You are the owner of this article.
Viterbo chamber music series continues with Jan. 19 concert
Viterbo chamber music series continues with Jan. 19 concert

The Viterbo University's 2019-20 Out-of-Our-Minds Chamber Music series will continue with a performance by pianist Mary Ellen Haupert and flutist Jonathan Borja at 3 p.m. Jan. 19 in the Fine Arts Center Nola Starling Recital Hall, 929 Jackson St., La Crosse.

The two professors, who teach at Viterbo and UW-La Crosse, respectively, celebrate landmark birthdays this year and birthday cake will be served at the reception following the concert. Freewill offerings will be take for the musicians.

