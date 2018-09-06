Subscribe for 33¢ / day

An exhibit called "Attempts at Desert Survival" featuring the drawings and cement sculptures of award-winning guest artist Heidi Hogden will open with a reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, in the Viterbo University Gallery.

Hogden is an assistant professor of drawing at Arizona State University. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in painting from the Minneapolis College of Art and Design in Minneapolis and a Master of Fine Arts in studio art from Tufts University in Boston. Her work has been exhibited across the country.

The exhibit will run until through Oct. 12. There is no admission fee to the gallery, which is located on the third floor of the Viterbo Fine Arts Center. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. when school is in session.

