The inaugural concert of the all-new Viterbo University Out-of-Our-Minds Chamber Music Series will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, in the Fine Arts Center Nola Starling Recital Hall.
This new series, which is sponsored by the Viterbo music department, replaces the former One-of-a-Kind Chamber Music Series. Admission to the concerts is free, but a freewill offering for the musicians will be collected during each concert.
Outstanding musicians (Artaria String Quartet, tenor Matt Curtis, soprano Sarah Richardson, pianist Michel Shestak, flutist Jonathan Borja, soprano Ann Schoenecker, horn player Heidi Wick, and more) will contribute their talents as part of the Out-of-Our-Minds Chamber Music Series. Concert-goers will hear a broad range of styles, and be introduced to the music of composer William Neil, an internationally acclaimed composer whose personality and works will be featured in the series.
“This new series is similar in all respects to the One-of-a-Kind Chamber Music Series, but is open to everyone free of charge,” said Viterbo music faculty member Mary Ellen Haupert. “I wanted to make this outstanding music accessible for everyone and I hope to pack the Nola Starling Recital Hall for all four of the Out-of-Our-Minds concerts.”
The first concert on Sept. 15 is titled “Wild West,” and will open with pianists Haupert and Pamela Kelly performing Aaron Copland’s “Hoe-Down” and “Saturday Night Waltz for Two Pianos, Four Hands” from “Rodeo.” The concert also will feature alumni soprano Sarah Richardson and her sister, pianist Michel Shestak, performing two Libby Larsen song cycles, “Cowboy Songs” and “My Antonia.” The program will end with Nancy Oliveros on violin and Haupert on piano performing John Adams’ “Road Movies for Violin and Piano.”
The “I’ve Got Rhythm” concert on Nov. 4 will feature horn player Heidi Wick, tenor Matt Curtis, soprano Ann Schoenecker, pianist Haupert, and Brett Robison and the 9th Street Singers.
The award-winning Artaria String Quartet, regular performers in the One-of-a-Kind Chamber Music Series, return for the Feb. 17 concert, titled “Too Early, Too Late.”
The final concert of the series will feature Haupert and flutist Jonathan Borja on April 6 in “Silenced Composers,” which features sonatas by Hindemith, Martinu, and Schulhoff, as well as a new work by composer William Neil.
