Viterbo postpones its Fine Arts performances until 2021

The Viterbo University Fine Arts Center will not hold university-sponsored public events, including Bright Star and NexStar Season performances and lectures, until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to delay events until 2021 will impact the rescheduled performances of Jim Witter’s The Long and Winding Road (now rescheduled for March 11, 2021) and Beethoven Project 2020 (dates pending).

Ticketholders for these events will be contacted by the Box Office in the coming weeks. Other rescheduled events, including Goitse (rescheduled for March 1), Night Fever: A Tribute to the Bee Gees (rescheduled for Jan. 21), and Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo (rescheduled for April 13), will continue as planned.

The center had already canceled 2020 performances.

“Our first priority is the safety and well-being of our patrons as well as university students and employees,” said Jen Roberdeau, director of public engagement and marketing for the Fine Arts Center. “As we’ve spoken with patrons on the phone over the past several weeks, many have expressed to us that they would be uncomfortable attending performances and being in large crowds. We hear those concerns and want to do everything we can to keep our community safe.”