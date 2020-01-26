Viterbo presents 'Failure: A Love Story'

Viterbo University students will present the heartwarming drama “Failure: A Love Story” Jan. 31, Feb. 1, and Feb. 7-9 in the Fine Arts Center LaCroix Black Box Theatre.

“Failure: A Love Story” is the whimsical and musical tale of the Fail sisters, Nelly, Jenny June and Gerty, as they live out their lives above the family clock shop near the Chicago River.

By 1928, their time will unexpectedly run out, but not before this fable proves that the power of love is far greater than any individual’s successes or failures.

“‘Failure’ is a delightfully fun and charming story — the perfect heartwarming show for these chilly winter months. I think audiences are really going to enjoy it,” said Erin Jerozal, Viterbo theatre and music theatre faculty member and director of the production.

This Viterbo show was developed as part of a theater class called “Production Collaboration.” The final product is a result of the input and ideas from the director and every student involved — actors, design/tech and stage management.