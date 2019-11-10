Viterbo University theater students will help start the holiday season Nov. 15-23 as they present the charming romantic comedy “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley”at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts.
“Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” is the imagined sequel to Jane Austen’s famed novel “Pride and Prejudice.” Written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” is the story of Bennet middle sister Mary, who receives only passing mention in the book.
When the family gathers for Christmas at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Darcy, an unexpected guest sparks Mary’s hopes for independence and the chance to forge her own path in life.
The very popular play, which was one of the most produced works in the United States in 2018, is told with exceptional modern wit and dazzling period style. It will delight both Austen fans and newcomers.
“The play takes us into the world of Jane Austen and the beautiful characters of ‘Pride and Prejudice,’ but with a more contemporary feel,” said Viterbo faculty member Rick Walters, who is directing the production.
“In addition to romance and societal pressures of courtship and marriage, it includes family politics and drama and how our loved ones can grate on us during family gatherings,” Walters said. “It is tremendous fun and a perfect way to launch the holiday season.”
Walters is joined by fellow faculty members Chad Kolbe and Frank Ludwig, who are serving as the technical director and scenic and lighting designer, respectively. Viterbo student Rachael Armstrong has the lead role of Mary Bennet.
“‘Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley’ is a gift-filled with fun and a little food for thought that is sure to be a new holiday classic,” Walters said.
Performance times are 7:30 p.m. An Artists in Conversation discussion will be held immediately following the Nov. 16 performance. This Viterbo University production of “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” is presented through special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service Inc., New York.
