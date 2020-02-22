Viterbo presents 'Twelfth Night' for young audiences

Viterbo University students will present William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” in a theatre for young audiences format at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 29-March 1, at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts.

Twins separated during a shipwreck, mistaken identity and role reversals — no one does it better than Shakespeare. Audience members will follow Viola and a group of other adventurous characters as they explore friendships, romance and hijinks.

“‘Twelfth Night’ is a fun play filled with humor and themes of love, identity and finding one’s own in society,” said Rick Walters, the Viterbo theatre and music theatre faculty member who is directing the production. “It examines the literal and metaphorical masks people wear in presenting a face to the world in a fun and playful way.”

Walters said this theatre for young audiences production is designed for youth in junior high to high school, but elementary school students will enjoy it as well. The play emphasizes themes more fitting to young people and downplays the more adult material. It lasts about 80 minutes.

“‘Twelfth Night’ is a very enjoyable, well-crafted play, so this production will hold up well for more mature audience members as well,” Walters said.