Viterbo's Platinum Edition to perform fundraising concert

Members of Viterbo’s Platinum Edition show choir will hold a fundraiser concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, in the Fine Arts Center Nola Starling Recital Hall. General admission tickets are $20.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The concert will feature solos, duets and small ensemble numbers.

Proceeds from the concert will help to cover travel expenses to Nashville, where Platinum Edition has been invited to host and perform at the Heart of America Show Choir Championship.

More than 3,000 students from across the nation will compete at the event, and the students in Platinum Edition will be there to welcome them and provide hospitality throughout the competition.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0