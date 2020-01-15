Viterbo's Platinum Edition to perform fundraising concert
0 comments

Viterbo's Platinum Edition to perform fundraising concert

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Members of Viterbo’s Platinum Edition show choir will hold a fundraiser concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, in the Fine Arts Center Nola Starling Recital Hall. General admission tickets are $20.

The concert will feature solos, duets and small ensemble numbers.

Proceeds from the concert will help to cover travel expenses to Nashville, where Platinum Edition has been invited to host and perform at the Heart of America Show Choir Championship.

More than 3,000 students from across the nation will compete at the event, and the students in Platinum Edition will be there to welcome them and provide hospitality throughout the competition.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News