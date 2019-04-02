Try 3 months for $3

The Viterbo University music department will host its annual Recital and Awards Ceremony at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7, in the Fine Arts Center Nola Starling Recital Hall.

The concert will feature student performers and the Viterbo University Concert Choir, under the direction of Brett Robison.

An awards ceremony will conclude the program, which is free and open to the public.

Attendees can access the recital hall from the Assisi Courtyard side of the building (the north side) as remodeling of the first floor of the Fine Arts Center continues. Signs will be posted to direct patrons to the venue.

