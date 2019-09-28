Viterbo to perform 'Bewitched Child' next weekend

Students in the music department at Viterbo University will perform a challenging work by famed French composer Maurice Ravel.
The work, a one-act opera titled “The Bewitched Child” (L’enfant et les Sortileges), is one of only two operas Ravel wrote.
“It’s not done very often,” said David Richardson, Viterbo music adjunct faculty member and the production’s music director.
The opera has a number of unusual features, including the fact that it’s a fantasy about a child who has a temper-tantrum after a scolding by his mother. While indulging his anger, the child destroys his room and threatens nearby animals. Suddenly the unhappy objects in his room come to life.
The furniture and decorations begin to talk, and even his homework shape-shifts into an old man and a chorus of numbers. They sing songs about the misery inflicted on them, eventually giving the child a sense of compassion.
“For an opera it’s unusual in that you have inanimate objects coming to life, plus there’s some comedy, and the music is unique,” Richardson said. “Ravel incorporated jazz and music from China into the piece.”
According to Richardson the opera requires a cast of 20, perhaps one of the reasons it’s not performed often.
“It’s daunting to put together, but we’ve been working hard to get ready,” he said. “It does take a lot of people to do it, and we’re excited because so many of our talented musical students get a chance to take part.”
This is the first time an opera will be performed in the Black Box Theatre, and Richardson said there’s excitement surrounding that aspect of the production as well.
“It offers us more space and lighting, projection and other theatrical options to enhance the show,” he said. “We’re excited to be in that space, and I’m looking forward to what we can do with it.”
Given the lead role and a story line that has all those inanimate objects coming to life, Richardson said, this also is one opera suitable for younger audience members.”
It’s just under an hour long,” he said, “and it’s definitely children-friendly.”
