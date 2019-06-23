“Hot Fun in the Summertime: The Music of 1969” will be presented by Viterbo University at 7:30 p.m. June 29 at Piggy’s Restaurant ballroom, 501 S. Front St.
The performance will feature hit songs from the year 1969, including “Build Me Up Buttercup,” “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In,” “Crimson and Clover” and “Hot Fun in the Summertime.”
This summertime cabaret-style performance was developed by Nancy Allen, a professor of music at Viterbo, director of the production and accompanying piano. The cast of six men and six women are all local, and will feature in large group numbers that encourage the audience to sing along, as well as solos, duets, trios, quartets, and other small ensemble groupings.
The volunteer cast includes Maureen Breuer, Arianna Day, Skyler Erickson, Katie Fries, Camryn Larson, Doug Mahlum, Brad Seebach, Carter Semb, Vernon Shaw, Kayla Shue, Joan Waniger and Rick Waniger.
Piggy’s will offer a pre-performance fixed-price dinner in the restaurant for anyone interested, and advance reservations should be made to Piggy’s at 608-784-4877. Tickets are $21 for general admission, not including the dinner price, and can be purchased through the Viterbo Box Office at viterbo.edu/tickets or by calling 608-796-3100.
