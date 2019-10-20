Platinum Edition, Viterbo University’s show choir — now in its 22nd year — is gearing up for a very special Oct. 26 show celebrating hit songs from British artists from the Beatles on up to today. The show is called “The British Invasion: Music from Across the Pond,” and director Nancy Allen said there was an embarrassment of riches to choose from in putting the show together.
“I am so excited about this show — Platinum Edition is fantastic this year!” said Allen. “At first we were going to do only songs from the early invasion, but gosh, there are just so many good artists.”
Besides the Beatles, the show will include songs from Queen, the Bee Gees, Adele, Ed Sheeran and many others.
Allen, a member of the music faculty at Viterbo, said that this year’s Platinum Edition, one of the biggest and most talented groups ever, has been a joy to work with. “They’re really very quick learners,” she said. “This has been a lot of fun.”
Because so many numbers will be performed as solos, duets and small ensembles, the evening will give individual students much more of an opportunity to shine. “This show features a lot more individual talents than the large groups in the past did,” Allen said. “Another unique thing is that many of the numbers have been choreographed by students in the group — they’ve been doing a great job.”
There will be guest performers as well. Those will include the Aquinas High School Choir, the cast of the Viterbo production of “Hot Fun in the Summertime: The Music of 1969,” plus Viterbo faculty members Matt Campbell and Kurt Schuldes.
Meanwhile, a band of professional musicians will provide live backing for all that singing and dancing (the program lists more than 50 songs and medleys). With costume changes for every number, there should be plenty to look at on stage.
The show will begin with music from the ’70s and then the ’60s with more contemporary artists sprinkled in throughout. “We’ll switch gears throughout the show so there will be a variety of styles,” Allen said.
