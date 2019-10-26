Even today, after seven seasons and 180 episodes, the1980’s television series “Golden Girls” remains one of the most beloved sitcoms in history. The one-liners delivered with perfect timing by the likes of Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty live on fondly in many people’s memories.
Now there’s good news for local fans of the show. On Oct. 29 Viterbo’s Fine Arts Center Main Theatre will host an unlikely off-Broadway hit called “That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody.”
Although reprising the show that ran from 1985 to 1992 with puppets might seem a bit of a stretch, somehow it works. Ashley Brooke, who operates the quick-witted Sophia Petrillo puppet in the show, described the typical audience response.
“So many audience members come up to us after a performance and tell us how good it was to see the girls again — that they missed them and they feel like they were able to visit with old friends again — which is the biggest compliment in the world.”
Brooke has been traveling around the country with the show and she offered several reasons why the original television series built up such a reservoir of goodwill (and why it has earned a whole new, younger audience in syndication).
“It was just plain funny,” Brooke said. “The writing was concise and relatable and if you’ve ever had friends or family or dated — or even just eaten a piece of cheesecake — you can relate. The show was also never political or geared towards any one audience demographic. The girls were for everyone and they still are.”
For those who might fear the Viterbo performance will just be a rerun of a television episode they saw 30 years ago, Brooke had good news. “We have three brand new never-before-seen episodes! Of course there are recognizable one-liners along the way, but the audience won’t know what’s going to happen or how it’s all going to end.”
It won’t be Shakespeare, but for many it should be an invigorating walk down Memory Lane. “A splendidly fun tribute,” is what the reviewer for the NY Theatre Guide called it, adding, “It truly excels at bringing a pop culture classic into the 21st century. It feels just as fresh, modern and daring as it does familiar.”
