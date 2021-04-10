Watch now: Baraboo's Circus World to bring back live performers from its past this summer

When the lights are turned down under the big top, “it turns into a really magical place,” Machtel said. “And when I come out of that curtain, I know those kids are … going to bust a gut, they’re going to laugh and their parents are going to look at their funny, little, sugar-covered faces and their covered tongues and the parents are going to laugh, and that’s what we do.”

T.J. and Gayle Howell

Howell is also excited to return to Circus World. It’s the job that originally brought him to Baraboo decades ago, which he booked by sending a VHS tape of his cycling act, he said. After his first stint in the early 1990s, he came back to work in food service at the museum in the summer of 2000, which led to performing shows for another several years before he transitioned to the Tommy Bartlett Show in Wisconsin Dells until it closed for COVID-19 and then permanently.

His wife, Oshkosh native Gayle Howell, will join the big top show this year with her hula hoop act. She worked as a sound technician at the Tommy Bartlett Show for about 14 years.