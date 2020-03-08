We Banjo 3 heads back to Coulee Region for March 12 show at Temple Theater in Viroqua

“The importance of ‘Roots to Rise Live’ for us is that it is a snapshot of us at a time that is a coming of age for us. It’s an acned, awkward school portrait of our high school graduation. That’s what it is. It’s because we’re not Irish playing bluegrass music and we’re not bluegrassers playing Irish music. We’re a cross-pollination of both genres,” he said.

“We’re kind of what happens when you listen to everything and don’t limit yourself to anything. As a singer, my voice is not great every night. Sometimes it’s scratchy and out of tune. It’s terrifying. Live albums are tough. I get two shots to sing those songs and that is it. Once that’s done, it’s done and I don’t get another shot. So the stress around recording a live album is a lot, but it was so worth it.”

With 2019 in the rear view mirror, Howley and his compatriots are excited to be back on the road for the Rise and Shine Tour, given how swimmingly the last year went. Not only did “Roots to Rise Live” debut at the top of “Billboard” magazine’s Bluegrass Albums chart, but the group’s last studio effort, 2018’s “Haven,” re-entered the charts at No. 5, making We Banjo 3 the only Irish band to hold two Top 5 chart positions simultaneously.