The performance by Alter Eagles, which was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Main Theatre, has been rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, due to the band’s travel complications as a result of the winter storm.
The band was unable to travel due to the snow and freezing rain throughout the Midwest, which impacted flights. Ticket holders are being contacted by the Viterbo box office about the new date and further instructions.
“We are happy we were able to find a date that would work to reschedule the performance,” said Jen Roberdeau, director of audience services and marketing for the Fine Arts Center. “It’s disappointing to have to cancel a performance, so when we are able to find a date where we can reschedule, it’s a much better scenario for our patrons.”
Those who had tickets for the performance should keep their tickets, which will now be valid on May 28. Anyone with questions may contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or email boxoffice@viterbo.edu.
