Webby Award nominations for LeBron, Corden and Garner

NEW YORK (AP) — An eclectic group of people — including LeBron James, James Corden, Jennifer Garner and Sir David Attenborough — have nabbed nominations for this year's Webby Awards, recognizing the best internet content and creators.

The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences announced the nominees on Tuesday, which also include the companies Amazon, Adobe, CNN, Disney, Google, Headspace, Hulu, Mailchimp, Marvel Entertainment, Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty, Spotify, The Root and Wondery.

"Despite so much adversity this year, the creators behind our nominated work have found new and exciting ways to use their platforms and creativity to help the world stay connected,” Claire Graves, president of The Webby Awards, said in a statement.

Nominees include the viral “Savage Challenge,” John Mayer driving a Land Rover Defender in an ad, “Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical,” the animated music video for Dua Lipa’s “Hallucinate,” Attenborough's Instagram account, Garner’s cooking series, James’ partnership with LyftUp and the social media presence of “The Late, Late Show with James Corden.”