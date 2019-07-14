There’s a reason that “The Fantasticks” holds the record as the world’s longest-running musical, with 42 years and more than 17,000 performances.
“It translates well throughout the ages, plus it’s a really endearing work with humor, pathos and drama,” said Matt Campbell.
Campbell is the director of the Weber Center production, which will premiere July 19. Although the popular musical has a small cast of eight and spare instrumentation (traditionally just a harp and a piano), it somehow manages the difficult balancing act of being nostalgic and universal at the same time.
While the cast is small, it features some of the area’s best theatrical talent.
“People will see some familiar faces from around the community,” Campbell said.
The play has been a staple of regional, community and high school theaters for decades, but Campbell was not particularly familiar with it — even though, like everyone else, he had heard classic songs such as “Try to Remember.”
After signing on to direct, Campbell was pleasantly surprised by the play’s depth. “I’d never seen it, and I’d never worked on it,” he admitted. “I was surprised how relatable the piece is. It talks about the human condition in poetic, theatrical and beautiful ways.”
In essence, the plot centers around a boy and girl whose fathers try to keep them apart. In bringing the two back together, the narrator asks the audience to imagine a world of “moonlight and magic.”
And according to Campbell, this particular production will put a lot of emphasis on the latter.
“We’ve got magic, fun and frivolity — all on top of really beautiful material that’s timeless,” he said.
Adding to the experience, the seating in the Veteran’s Studio Theatre will be in so-called “alley” configuration. That means the audience will be on either side of the performers.
“It creates a nice, intimate theatrical experience,” Campbell said. “You’re right in the middle of the action — although you wouldn’t want to fall asleep.”
