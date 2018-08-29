The new piano in the almost new Westby Area Performing Arts Center will get broken in with style, with New York-based jazz piano ace Dave Marck performing Sept. 5 in a “Jump for Joy” concert.
Marck has been working as a professional pianist in New York since 1980, but he grew up in La Crosse and comes back to the area every summer to perform. His return is extra special this year because he gets to perform on the new WAPAC piano made possible by a fund established by his late parents.
The Bob and Jean Marck Family Fund, which is administered through the La Crosse Community Foundation, provided funds matched by local fundraising that made it possible to buy the $55,000 Yamaha piano from Leithold Music.
“It’s a good professional instrument that they’ll have for 100 years,” Marck said.
Marck and his sisters, Roberta and Sara, did a similar matching grant previously to purchase a piano for Logan Middle School in La Crosse, and Marck said they wanted to do the same thing for Westby, where their mother grew up as Jean Theige and graduated in 1952 from Westby High School.
“My mom would be elated that we’re doing this for her alma mater,” Marck said.
For the concert and piano dedication event, which starts at 7 p.m., Marck will be joined by his regular crew of musical collaborators — Greg Balfany on saxophone, Karyn Quinn on bass and Rich MacDonald on drums.
Marck said they’ll perform a variety of jazz numbers as well as a Norwegian folk song, and they’ll be joined on one song by a Westby student, Eric Jorgenson, who plays trombone.
Marck also will do his annual Viterbo University concert with Balfany, Quinn and MacDonald on Wednesday, Sept. 12. At this concert, Marck and crew will celebrate the music of Cole Porter.
Admission to both the WAPAC and Viterbo concerts is free but tickets are required for the WAPAC performance. Tickets are available online at wapac.ludus.com.
