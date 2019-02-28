Parker Gispert of The Whigs will do a solo show Saturday, March 2, at The Root Note, 115 S. Fourth St.
His Athens, Ga.-based band, which toured with the likes of Kings of Leon, Drive-By Truckers and the Black Keys, is on hiatus, and Gispert recently released an eight-song solo project called "Sunlight Tonight" that is a gentler, more acoustic style of music than the rock rave-ups The Whigs are known for.
Gispert wrote the songs for the record while living on a 100-acre hemp farm an hour outside Nashville. The record was produced by Emery Dobyns, who has worked with Patti Smith, and it features contributions from Patrick Carney of the Black Keys, former Sparklehorse vocalist Sol Seppy, and Adele bassist Samuel Dixon.
Gispert will be joined by A.M. Stryker, a veteran of the Minneapolis music scene who has lent his creative talents to such projects as Deleter and We Are The Willows.
Music starts at 8 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.