EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — With each word he sang, with each note he strummed, Chris Kroeze looked and sounded every bit like an up-and-coming country music star during his performance Monday of the Marshall Tucker Band’s 1973 hit “Can’t You See” on NBC’s “The Voice.”
On Tuesday Kroeze, 27, of Barron, learned that performance was good enough for his selection in fan voting as one of four contestants on the popular TV show to advance to this season’s final competition, from which one performer will be chosen the winner next week.
Kroeze smiled often during his “Can’t You See” rendition, and on Tuesday a smile lit his face again when the show’s host announced he is a finalist. Moments later he received a big hug from his coach on the show, Blake Shelton.
“Yeah, buddy,” Shelton told Kroeze as they chatted following the announcement that Kroeze was picked from among eight semifinalists.
Kroeze and the other three finalists will perform live on Monday, and one winner for this season will be chosen by fans the following night.
Shortly before his selection, Kroeze told the audience that his “Voice” experience has taught him to exhibit more emotions when he performs.
“This showed me I need to be more of an extrovert onstage,” Kroeze said when host Carson Daly asked what he has learned during his two months as a contestant. “It showed me I can be more me on the stage.”
During Monday’s show, Kroeze said he chose “Can’t You See” in part because it allowed him to showcase his skills.
“It’s an awesome song. Everybody knows it,” Kroeze said.
Shelton praised Kroeze’s talent and genuine nature, saying those qualities have endeared him to “Voice” viewers.
“Chris just stays true to who he is,” Shelton said.
Kroeze credited his growing stage presence in part to playing at hundreds of events in recent years. Those performances have broadened his musical repertoire, he said.
“Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson praised Kroeze’s talent, saying he plays as if he is from a bygone era.
“You’re nostalgic, man,” she told Kroeze after Monday’s performance. “You can sing about anything.”
Shelton, known for such hit songs as “Turnin’ Me On” and “God Gave me You,” seconded that sentiment and thanked Kroeze for giving the “beer-drinking, backroads-driving world someone to root for.”
To follow Kroeze’s journey on “The Voice,” search “Chris Kroeze Music” on Facebook and follow @iamchriskroeze on Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.