The Wisconsin Singers will hold their 51st season show, "Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now," at 7 p.m Friday, April 5, at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts, 428 Harborview Plaza.
The Broadway-caliber show will feature American pop from the past 50 years, showcasing song and dance, big-band sound, humor and Badger spirit. The show will feature an opening performance, 9th Street Connection.
Tickets for the show are $20 for adults and $12 for youth 18 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at www.webercenterarts.org or by phone at 608.784.9292.
