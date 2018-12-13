Todd Snider is coming back this spring for his third show at the Cavalier Theater.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14, for the Nashville-based singer-songwriter’s concert at the Cavalier on Saturday, April 27.
On March 15, Snider is releasing a new album, “Cash Cabin Sessions, Vol. 3,” recorded at the studio in music legend Johnny Cash’s “cabin.” The album, which Snider deems a “folk” record, has songs on which Snider plays a century-old Martin acoustic guitar that had long been Johnny Cash’s favorite instrument.
In addition to his solo work, Snider fronts a jam band supergroup, Hard Working Americans, that also includes La Crosse’s Chad Staehly on keyboards.
Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door, with premium seating available for $50. Tickets are available online at www.eventbrite.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.