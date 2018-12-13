Try 1 month for 99¢
Todd Snider
Todd Snider, pictured here during his concert earlier this year at the Cavalier Theater, returns for a concert April 27, on the heels of a new album, "Cash Cabin Sessions, Vol. 3," to be released March 15.

 James O. Lund photo

Todd Snider is coming back this spring for his third show at the Cavalier Theater.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14, for the Nashville-based singer-songwriter’s concert at the Cavalier on Saturday, April 27.

On March 15, Snider is releasing a new album, “Cash Cabin Sessions, Vol. 3,” recorded at the studio in music legend Johnny Cash’s “cabin.” The album, which Snider deems a “folk” record, has songs on which Snider plays a century-old Martin acoustic guitar that had long been Johnny Cash’s favorite instrument.

In addition to his solo work, Snider fronts a jam band supergroup, Hard Working Americans, that also includes La Crosse’s Chad Staehly on keyboards.

Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door, with premium seating available for $50. Tickets are available online at www.eventbrite.com.

