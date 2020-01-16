Works by artist Byron Anway on display at Viterbo through Feb. 14

An exhibit titled “Gatherings,” featuring the paintings and drawings of guest artist Byron Anway, is on display through Feb. 14 in the Viterbo University Gallery.

A reception celebrating the opening of the show will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Anway is a faculty member at the University of Nebraska. He earned a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Luther College.

Large groups of people and the reasons people gather are often the focus of his work.

Also on Jan. 22, Anway will conduct an artist workshop for Viterbo students from 10:10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and will give an artist lecture from 4 to 5 p.m. Both events will be held in Fine Arts Center Room 314.

There is no admission fee to the gallery, which is located on the third floor of the Viterbo Fine Arts Center. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. when school is in session.

