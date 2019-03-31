The Viterbo Music and Theatre Department is reaching all the way back to the 18th century for its next play offering.
Although Oliver Goldsmith’s “She Stoops to Conquer” is one of the most produced and reproduced plays of its time period, it may well have additional resonance for modern-day audiences.
“One of the interesting things about this play is that I feel like we’re coming at it with additional sensitivities because of the #MeToo Movement,” director Rick Walters said. “There are hints of chauvinistic behavior that a lot of the humor is couched in.”
For those who haven’t seen “She Stoops to Conquer,” it’s considered a farce, yet it has much of the humor and whimsy of a typical modern romantic comedy.
“We see ourselves in the situations and that’s about as contemporary as it gets,” Walter said.
He added that the challenge in a farce like this is making the characters believable as human beings. Part of the fun of this play is that the characters step out of character to make asides to the audience.
“It’s a play that very much includes the audience as more than a passive observer,” Walters said. “The audience becomes a confidant of many of the characters. It’s not fully interactive, but we’re making it more so.”
The plot centers around a wealthy young man who is shy and uncomfortable around people of his own social class. Or as Walters puts it “they scare the bejesus out of him!”
Kate is his prospective bride (played by sophomore Jessica Askey). When she hears about his shyness with women who are his equals, she assumes the identity of a maid to test his moral character.
Walters admitted that, in one sense, Kate has to dumb herself down even though her prospective husband is the one with the problem. On the other hand, she ultimately emerges victorious.
What makes this play work,” Walters said, “is that Kate is the one who has the upper hand. By the end of the play she gets to emerge as herself.”
Like most romantic comedies, this one finishes on a high note and Walters promises a “celebratory surprise” at the end.
With the first performance scheduled for Friday at the La Croix Black Box theatre on campus, Walters was pleased to note that rehearsals have been going well.
“We have a mix of ages from freshmen to seniors and it’s been a real treat to work with them,” he said. “They’ve been learning a physical style that’s unfamiliar to them, plus there are English dialects to work with.”
Since the character of Kate is a wealthy woman pretending be a maid, Askey has had to do double duty.
