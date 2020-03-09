18-year-old winner of La Crosse Symphony concerto competition

An 18-year-old Appleton, Wis., violinist won the $2,000 first prize Saturday in the 21st annual La Crosse Symphony Orchestra Richard Record Rising Stars Concerto Competition.

Emily Hauer performed the first movement of her winning violin concerto by Jean Sibelius with the orchestra at a regular subscription concert in Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.

Katya Moeller, 15, of Coralville, Iowa, took the $1,500 second prize with her performance of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s violin concerto first movement.

Honorable mention prizes of $1,000 wee awarded to Jessica Jiang, a 15-year-old pianist of Madison, and Nita Qiu, a 17-year-old pianist from Woodbury, Minn.

The four students were selected as finalists last month.

