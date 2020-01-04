Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers bring old-time sound Jan. 11 in Viroqua

The Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers have a big year ahead of them.

In 2020, the songwriting team of Nikki Grossman and Joe Hart is heading to the studio with more than 30 new songs to record their fourth album. They'll be touring the Midwest and beyond with a variety of other artists, and plans are also in the works to release a live recording of their "greatest hits."

But before they do any of that, the Soldiers Grove-based Sapsuckers will put on a hometown show 7 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Masonic Hall, 118 S. Main St. in Viroqua.

The country/Americana duo will perform some of their new original material as well as old favorites, with Grossman on the fiddle, Hart on the mandolin and both playing guitar and blending their voices in old-time harmonies.

The couple divides their time with their blended family between Soldiers Grove and St. Louis, Mo., and a busy touring schedule limits their time in the Driftless Region, so "it's always pretty exciting when we do play at home," Hart said.

Tickets are $10 and are available for purchase at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4424625.

