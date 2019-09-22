Your Oktoberfest guide to the third Lederhosen Games (lederhosen optional)

Ready to roll a barrel through an obstacle course? Run a race without sloshing your beer? Set a new record for hurling a heavy sack of grain?
Oktoberfest’s third Lederhosen Games has got you covered. Festival goers can take part in a gamut of Oktoberfest-inspired games organized by University of Wisconsin-La Crosse recreation management students in collaboration with their professor, Dan Plunkett, and the Oktoberfest staff.
Having games adds to the boisterous Oktoberfest atmosphere, not just for those playing, but for the onlookers, said Plunkett, assistant professor of recreation management.
"There’s music, there’s food, we’re adding a game piece to it," Plunkett said. "The fun they’re having is kind of contagious and just part of the experience."
In fact, the games have been so popular these past two years that the festival organizers asked them to expand the event to run Friday and Saturday afternoons, as opposed to only Friday afternoon, Plunkett said.
“So after the Maple Leaf Parade ends, we’ll be offering all these games again,” Plunkett said.
Participation is free with the price of admittance to Oktoberfest, and there are prizes for winners.
Participants who are "really interactive and engaging with the games and our volunteers” also have a shot at winning prizes for "being a good sport," Plunkett said.
Some games are beer-themed, including the barrel roll -- a timed event where participants compete to roll a barrel from one end to another and around a cone as fast as possible -- and stein holding, where participants hold full steins of beer at arm’s length and compete to see who can last the longest.
Then there’s the grain sack toss, where participants vie to throw a 30- or 50-pound of grain the farthest.
“It gets very competitive,” Plunkett said. “Last year, we had participants that would show up when the games started and they’d keep coming back to check the leaderboard to see if their record still held.”
There’s also a new game this year to stir competitive spirits: stein racing, where participants run holding steins of beer that are weighed before and after the race.
“It’s a combination of the fastest time and who spilled the least amount of beer,” Plunkett said.
What kind of beer?
“Whatever Oktoberfest actually provides, just to get that authentic look,” Plunkett said.
There are also games with a German twist, including a puzzle-solving game where participants race to assemble large 2- to 3- foot square puzzle boards depicting German cities, Plunkett said.
It’s trickier than it sounds because multiple puzzle board pieces are jumbled together in the same pile at the start.
“So it gets you thinking," Plunkett said. “Our best record time was about five minutes."
There will also be a game called Schokoladenessen, literally German for "chocolate-eating." It's based on a children's party game with the same name where players roll dice to determine whether they don a hat, scarf and mittens and unwrap and eat a chocolate bar on their turn.
In the Lederhosen Games version, the chocolate bar is encased in plastic wrap. Players who roll the designated number scramble to unwrap the chocolate on their turn while other players keep rolling the die. This way the chocolate bar keeps changing hands like a hot potato. Whoever fully unwraps the bar wins and gets to keep the chocolate bar.
The game was devised last year by a student who placed a similar version with their family during Christmas, Plunkett said. “Every year I challenge the class to come up with a new game that hasn’t been done.”
His students have some new game ideas they're still polishing this week, so there may be "some surprise additions" this year, Plunkett said.
The students are responsible for arranging all the games supplies, including finding a grain supplier for the grain sack toss, and managing the games on the days of Oktoberfest.
“It’s really a student-led event," Plunkett said. "They’re in charge.”
