EPL players face year of coronavirus restrictions

“They’ve made it very clear that the social situation, the public health situation is not going to change over the next six to 12 months,” Premier League medical adviser Mark Gillett said. “We’re going to be looking to make the same kind of cultural changes at training grounds and in footballers’ behaviours whether we have this conversation now or at any point this year. It is important that people understand that.”

Players will have to arrive at the training ground on their own — already in their kit — and leave at least three spaces between each car in the parking area. Players will be allowed on training pitches only for a maximum 75 minutes for now.

“We strongly discourage tactical meetings on site so that social distancing is maintained at all times,” Gillett said. “They have 15 minutes in which to prepare themselves in terms of treatment prior to training. But they can use the gym as long as they socially distance themselves from another athlete and they clean the equipment after every use.”

Newcastle released plans for up to five players to work together on a pitch, with only 10 squad members at the training ground at any one time.