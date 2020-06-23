Equipping teams unique challenge

“We heard about a lot of disruption in the supply chain, especially on the reconditioning front or when there is any sort of manufacturing done abroad,” says Bob Broderick, XTECH’s co-founder. “All of our pads and reconditioning process are done in the U.S. We made a promise to whether it was an NFL team or a high school that buys from us, your reconditioning is going to be done and on the way back, or your new orders will be there. I heard the panic in coaches’ voices and equipment directors’ voices: Will we be able to get our stuff back and our new things in? The answer is yes.”