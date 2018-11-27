Eric Lawrence Olson, 47, of Holmen, was charged Nov. 27 with possession of waste from methamphetamine manufacturing and disposal of waste from methamphetamine manufacturing. Police searched Olson’s home in August and found a number of items commonly used to make meth, including coffee filters, burnt bottles, lighter fluid and lithium that had been extracted from batteries, according to the complaint.
