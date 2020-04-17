Escaped inmates captured in Illlinois

Two inmates who escaped from Columbia Correctional Institution Thursday morning have been found and arrested in Rockford Illinois, according to the Winnebago County Illinois Sheriff’s Office.

Police were searching for Thomas Deering, 46, and James Newman, 37, after they scaled fences at the prison to escape.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff's office, the men were taken into custody at Miss Carly's, a homeless shelter in Rockford, Illinois. An employee of the shelter posted on Facebook, that the two men showed up at the shelter’s doors “shivering, frozen, wearing prison issue sweats and thermal shirts.”

The men were taken into custody by the Rockford Police Department.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the two inmates started their escape at 4:25 a.m. and climbed over two fences by 4:35 a.m. Thursday. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from CCI at 4:59 a.m. Sheriff Roger Brandner said Thursday, the escaped prisoners went to a local hotel and were picked up by Portage Cab and transported to Poynette.