The beer tent at Tomah Recreation Park will be full of card players Saturday, July 27, when the Monroe County Fair hosts a euchre card party starting a 1 p.m.
The entry fee is $5 with a 100 percent payout.
Drinks will be available for purchase inside the beer tent.
