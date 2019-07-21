The beer tent at Tomah Recreation Park will be full of card players Saturday, July 27, when the Monroe County Fair hosts a euchre card party starting a 1 p.m.

The entry fee is $5 with a 100 percent payout.

Drinks will be available for purchase inside the beer tent.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

