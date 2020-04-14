Even with Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones, Matt LaFleur wants more backfield options

The Packers did use one pick on a running back last year, taking Notre Dame’s Dexter Williams in the sixth round. His contributions were meager (five carries, 11 yards) and LaFleur actually used returner Tyler Ervin, added during the final month of the regular season, more frequently on offense than he did Williams, who was a healthy scratch for 12 regular-season games and both playoff games.

That LaFleur wants more options at running back in the short term makes sense; he is a firm believer in keeping the offense balanced and has shown that among the crucial aspects of his scheme is the need for the play-action game to be effective. But it’s the long view that Gutekunst must take at the position, and from that perspective, it might be even more imperative that the Packers invest in a running back at some point during the April 23-25 draft.

Jamaal Williams and Jones were selected in back-to-back rounds during the 2017 NFL Draft — Williams in the fourth round out of BYU, Jones in the fifth out of Texas-El Paso — by Gutekunst’s predecessor, Ted Thompson, meaning both are entering the final years of their rookie contracts. While both players got significant bumps in their 2020 base salaries as part of the league’s proven performance escalators, meaning both will make over $2 million this coming season.