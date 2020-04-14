Even with Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones, Matt LaFleur wants more backfield options

GREEN BAY — If there’s one position on the Green Bay Packers roster that seemingly would be set — in the short term of the 2020 season, anyway — it’s running back.
Coming off a breakout season in which he tied for the NFL lead in total touchdowns (19) and cracked the 1,000-yard barrier for the first time in his career. Aaron Jones has emerged as one of the NFL’s top backs. And while Jamaal Williams was clearly second fiddle to Jones, his own contributions as a receiver out of the backfield (five receiving touchdowns), a superior pass-protector against the blitz and his carries for tough yards (4.3-yard per carry average) were significant as well.
And yet, second-year head coach Matt LaFleur has one small request for general manager Brian Gutekunst when it comes to his backfield: He’d like more horses.
“I think anytime you look at the running back position, it’s such a long season, and those guys take on a ton of punishment,” LaFleur explained earlier this offseason. “I think that’s one of the tougher positions to play in terms of physicality, and I think you always need multiple guys to get to that finish line.
“Certainly, we’d like to play one more game than we did last season, and we’re going to need not only those two guys, but I do think we’re going to need a third guy to put into that mix moving forward.”
The Packers did use one pick on a running back last year, taking Notre Dame’s Dexter Williams in the sixth round. His contributions were meager (five carries, 11 yards) and LaFleur actually used returner Tyler Ervin, added during the final month of the regular season, more frequently on offense than he did Williams, who was a healthy scratch for 12 regular-season games and both playoff games.
That LaFleur wants more options at running back in the short term makes sense; he is a firm believer in keeping the offense balanced and has shown that among the crucial aspects of his scheme is the need for the play-action game to be effective. But it’s the long view that Gutekunst must take at the position, and from that perspective, it might be even more imperative that the Packers invest in a running back at some point during the April 23-25 draft.
Jamaal Williams and Jones were selected in back-to-back rounds during the 2017 NFL Draft — Williams in the fourth round out of BYU, Jones in the fifth out of Texas-El Paso — by Gutekunst’s predecessor, Ted Thompson, meaning both are entering the final years of their rookie contracts. While both players got significant bumps in their 2020 base salaries as part of the league’s proven performance escalators, meaning both will make over $2 million this coming season.
But in the wake of the Carolina Panthers agreeing to terms on a four-year, $64 million extension with running back Christian McCaffrey, with whom Jones tied for the NFL lead in touchdowns, the Packers will have to decide at some point just how much they’re willing to spend on Jones.
While Jones won’t command a contract that would surpass McCaffrey’s as the richest in NFL history for a running back, Gutekunst will have to decide just how much he is willing to allocate to the position, especially considering how other teams seemingly have devalued the running back in recent years.
Does he pay top dollar? Does he let Williams walk? And how much can he budget for the position when nose tackle Kenny Clark, left tackle David Bakhtiari, center Corey Linsley and cornerback Kevin King are also entering the final years of their contracts?
Tennessee Titans GM Jon Robinson, one of Gutekunst’s closest friends in the business, is facing a similar dilemma with Titans star running back Derrick Henry, who led the NFL in rushing last season. Asked at the annual NFL scouting combine about his philosophy on paying running backs and the risks associated with such deals, Robinson replied, “I think any time — really with any player — when you do a deal, regardless of the position, if the player works out, it looks great. If it doesn’t work out, then I look like an idiot. That’s the way it goes. That’s what I signed up for.
“Regardless of the position — you asked about running back — I think if we get something done with Derrick, I think he has a great career, which we expect him to, and he continues to build on the foundation that he’s laid here for us, it would be good for all of us.”
Given LaFleur’s desire for more options and the uncertainty ahead at the position, while Gutekunst probably won’t take a running back with the Packers’ first-round pick (No. 30 overall), he might have some intriguing options on Day 2 in the second and third rounds. Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor would be a steal if he somehow was still on the board for the Packers’ second-round pick (No. 62), while a bevy of other backs should be there at the end of Round 2 and throughout Round 3, with the Packers’ third-round pick falling at No. 94.
Speaking earlier this offseason, Gutekunst emphasized how well Jones fits LaFleur’s offense and essentially acknowledged that Jones and wide receiver Davante Adams were the offense’s only true playmakers last year.
“Certainly, Aaron was dynamic for us,” Gutekunst said. “You know, him and Davante, from an explosive play (perspective), they were kind of carrying us a little bit there. I was impressed with his ability to stay healthy and stay out there. He certainly had more touches than he’s had. So that proved a lot to us.
“He’s such important part of what Matt’s trying to do on offense. He’s a versatile piece. You can move him all around. Really makes it tough on defenses. So, really excited to see him in Year 2 of Matt’s offense, as well.”
Best in class
D’Andre Swift, Georgia.
After being stuck on the Bulldogs’ depth chart behind future NFL backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, Swift delivered back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and showed he can be an effective pass-catcher out of the backfield. If there’s one back in this draft who figures to make the first-round cut, it’s the 5-foot-8, 212-pound Swift, who ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash and despite his less-than-ideal size seems like a good fit for the way the position is evolving at the NFL level.
“I think I’m the most versatile back in this class. I’m a three-down back. I can do whatever I’m asked to do,” Swift said. “God gave me a lot of abilities to do multiple things — my ability to pass-catch, pass-block, pass-protect. And just make something happen when there’s nothing there most of the time.”
Best of the rest
J.K Dobbins, Ohio State; Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin; Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU; Cam Akers, Florida State.
Pick to click
Zack Moss, Utah.
If the Packers want a back who can chew up swaths of slippery, snowy turf late in the season and run over fearful would-be tacklers, Moss might be their man. He was supremely productive at Utah despite not having as many breakaway runs as some of his draft classmates, showed the versatility of being able to catch the ball out of the backfield and pass protect, and at 5-foot-8 and 223 pounds, he is difficult for opposing defenses to deal with between the tackles.
““I’m a guy that you never have to take off the field,” he said. “In my time at Utah, I was used on third down and fourth down, if it was passing, blocking, fourth-and-1, no matter what it was, I was always on the field. So everything that you need a guy to do in the backfield, I can definitely do.”
“Over my career, I’ve seen guys make a lot of business decisions. That’s what I try to do. When the next team puts on that tape, I want the guys know that it’s not going to be an easy game.”
Buy local
Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
The former Badger had the most productive three-year career of any running back in NCAA history, rushing for 6,174 yards in his first three seasons in Madison — besting the previous record of 5,596 yards set by Georgia’s Herschel Walker — and scoring 50 touchdowns. Concerns about his lack of pass-catching opportunities out of the backfield and sometimes questionable ball security will likely keep him out of the first round, but his heavy college workload doesn’t seem to have scared off scouts, who are impressed by his consistency and durability.
The two-time Doak Walker award winner ran a blazing 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the combine and at 5-foot-10 and 226 pounds, he has shown he can handle the rough-and-tumble ground game. He’s adept at zone runs and sure looks poised to have a long and prosperous NFL career if he resolves his fumbling issues.
“I may be in the minority, but I watched eight or nine (Wisconsin) games and I love Jonathan Taylor,” NFL Films draft analyst Greg Cosell said on ESPN Wisconsin last month. “I think he is exactly what you look for as a back. He’s physical, he’s methodical, he’s efficient and he has explosive traits. To me, he’s a top 10 player in the draft. Now, we know running backs rarely get drafted there, but I see him in much the same way — and maybe this is a bold, controversial statement — but I saw him in much the same way I saw Ezekiel Elliott coming out of Ohio State. I think Jonathan Taylor is that good a prospect.”
