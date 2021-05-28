The global pandemic of COVID-19 wreaked havoc on many industries across the world; even rural areas felt the pain.

“The small town of Tomah was not immune to the harshness of the business climate,” said The Greater Tomah Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tina Thompson. “At a time when the global economy was uncertain, many area businesses shifted their businesses strategies to keep people employed and their doors open.”

Throughout the changing and challenging climate, the Tomah Area Chamber and Visitors Center stepped up to help businesses of all sizes. Among the efforts to help struggling businesses, the Chamber wrote letters of support for grant applications and connected businesses with the various resources that became available to help them weather the downturn.

The Chamber also connected the public with pandemic information issued directly from sources as the Monroe County Health Department, officials from Tomah Health, emergency service professionals from Monroe County and mental health professionals. The Chamber helped navigate the business community through funding resources, assisted in communicating alternate business plans and business hours and aided businesses with finding information.

To further help lift up the community, the Chamber streamed live music, brought in professional speakers to provide guidance and education and streamed the local library’s children’s story time for some entertainment options.

“Events are an important part of Wisconsin culture,” said Thompson. “Like many other communities, Tomah looks forward to opening back up with in-person events and entertainment.”

Among the activities and event taking place in and around Tomah this year include golf tournaments, the Budweiser Dairyland National Truck and Tractor Pull, Warrens Cranfest, Downtown Thursday Nights summer concert series, Business After 5 at the Monroe County Fair, live music at the Monroe County Fair, Rotary’s Rally for the Record ATV Parade, Tomah Fire Department’s 150th anniversary celebration, NASA’s Squirrel Fest, the Kindness Community Classic and many more events.

“The businesses of Tomah have survived and are ready to serve you,” said Thompson.

The Chamber’s mission is to promote a culture where businesses can prosper and the families and community can flourish. The organization’s goals are to help improve the local community, its members’ businesses and improve the quality of life their employees rely on. The Chamber’s funding is membership-based and develops programming and events based on the needs of members and the community.

2021 is predicted to be a strong year for Tomah’s economy. Businesses have gotten creative in how they operate over the last year. Shops have new products, restaurants have expanded their menus and industry is going strong.

The Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center was incorporated in 1941 as the Tomah Advancement Association. In 1963, the name was officially changed to The Greater Tomah Area Chamber of Commerce. For 80 years, the Tomah community has benefitted from the staff and volunteers who work to support growth in the Tomah area.

This content was produced in partnership with the advertising department. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display.

