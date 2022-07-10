Experience traditional crafts Sunday at Folk Life La Crosse

Folk Life La Crosse is happening Sunday, July 17, on the grounds of Historic Hixon House, 429 Seventh St. N. in La Crosse.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors can watch artisans practicing their crafts, purchase handmade items, and even try their hand at some of these traditional skills. Some of the hands-on activities are letterpress printing, pottery, and hand sewing. There will also be demonstrations of flintknapping, wood carving, oil painting and woodturning.
These traditional artisans are preserving the living history of their craft.
Admission is free, and first-floor tours of Historic Hixon House will be offered for $6/person.