Extra Effort: De Soto senior overcomes medical emergency to excel at school

“Vin is the quintessential leader that every teacher or coach looks for,” said Jacob Reuter, PE/Health teacher and cross country coach. “This year, Vin was not only voted captain of the cross country team by his peers, but he was also widely considered to be an outstanding student and community member. While battling medical hardships, Vin never once complained, and in fact, became the main source of hope and energy within our team. He had to miss a few practices and meets due to these medical issues, but it never deterred him from giving his best on each day. His bravery, in the face on a large obstacle, is commendable beyond words. I consider myself to be incredibly lucky to have worked so closely with a student-athlete of Vin’s caliber.”