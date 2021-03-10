Extra Effort: De Soto senior overcomes medical emergency to excel at school

Last January, a medical emergency turned Vincent Buchner’s world turned upside. Despite the challenges the intestinal disorder posed, Buchner was still determined to make the most of his high school experience.
Because of his achievements in coping with and prevailing over the medical situation, the De Soto High School senior has been nominated for the La Crosse Tribune’s Extra Effort Award.
His ordeal started when he experienced severe stomach pain and was rushed to the hospital. The doctors originally thought it was appendicitis, but during the emergency surgery, they discovered a drastic amount of inflammation in Buchner’s lower intestine.
“When I woke up, I was hooked up to a bunch of machines and had a plastic tube inserted into my stomach, slowly draining the inflammatory fluid,” said Buchner. “I spent the next four days in the hospital, and then multiple months in pain with no diagnosis.
“I took a tsunami of medication, around 15 pills a day that had side effects debatably worse than the original pain. I was finally diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease and with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a very dark and depressing time for me.”
Medical treatment helped him improve and he’s now off medication except for an IV infusion drug administered every four weeks. Learning computer programming helped him get through the dark time.
“It sounds ridiculous, but when I found DuWayne Gronning’s Programming and Robotics class; it was almost as if I felt normal again,” said Buchner.
Gronning, the DSHS director of Technology and IT instructor, was impressed with Buchner’s dedication to his classwork during the stay-at-home time.
“While at home, Vin maintained outstanding attendance and grades through remote learning,” said Gronning, “He never stopped working on IT projects, including video editing, the school’s webpage and on programming and creating objects on the school’s 3D printer. Vin is an exceptional student and person, and is someone grounded in the character traits and values of reliability, trustworthiness and responsibility.”
In addition to designing and building the De Soto School District webpage, Buchner also video produced and edited De Soto Middle/High School Veteran Day events and holiday music programs, which were presented on the school’s website live. In addition, he archived the events on the De Soto School District Education Channel.
“I’d like to think it helped me cope with all the awful things that were going on,” said Buchner. “I took the motivation that Mr. Gronning’s class gave me and ran with it. I maintained a 4.0 GPA during the trauma. I taught myself a lot of the material in my classes due to my lack of attendance for medical reasons.”
During this time, he started his own home business offering web design, programming and custom designed 3D printed objects.
His health improved to the point he was able to participate in athletics, becoming a leader for the DSHS cross country team.
“Vin is the quintessential leader that every teacher or coach looks for,” said Jacob Reuter, PE/Health teacher and cross country coach. “This year, Vin was not only voted captain of the cross country team by his peers, but he was also widely considered to be an outstanding student and community member. While battling medical hardships, Vin never once complained, and in fact, became the main source of hope and energy within our team. He had to miss a few practices and meets due to these medical issues, but it never deterred him from giving his best on each day. His bravery, in the face on a large obstacle, is commendable beyond words. I consider myself to be incredibly lucky to have worked so closely with a student-athlete of Vin’s caliber.”
Buchner also played baseball for De Soto, receiving the Golden Glove award in 2018, and was on the school’s basketball team. Other extracurricular activities included being a gold medalist in forensics at state and a National Honor Society member serving as the president of the De Soto chapter. In the earlier years of high school, he’s been a member of the Spanish Club, Biology Club and FFA.
Buchner plans to attend Winona State University or Luther College, majoring in computer programming and software engineering with the goal of becoming an entrepreneur in the field of computer programming and software engineering; he’d also consider working for a large progressive company.
“In the future ahead, I want to get a degree in computer science and become a software engineer, preferable for an aerospace company like SpaceX or NASA, and give back to the people that encouraged me during my struggling times,” said Buchner.
The son of Meg and Joe, Buchner is also involved in his community, volunteering at Prairie View Elementary helping students with homework and for community events such as the Ferryville Community Eagle Day and the De Soto Youth Baseball Program. He’s also employed in the nutrition department at a nursing center in Lansing, IA.