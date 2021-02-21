Extra Effort: La Crescent senior determined to break cycle of poverty

LA CRESCENT — Arlo Darling may come across as quiet, even at times shy, but inside him is a driving force to succeed.
The 18-year-old La Crescent-Hokah High School senior, who was nominated for this year’s La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award, is determined to put the past behind him and find a better life.
“I’ve gone through some hardships in my life,” Darling said, “and I’ve been able to push through that and be decently successful at school.”
Those hardships include growing up in a low-income family, with older siblings who were born with learning disabilities and parents who have had an unstable journey. Conflicts, poverty and unkind words for one another eventually led to Darling’s parents separating.
“Obviously, you get to see the best parts of them, where they’re all nice,” Darling said, “but you also get to see them talking very badly about one another. That definitely hung on me a lot when I was a kid. I would get very upset. I was a very emotional child.”
By the time he reached third grade, his mother had developed a drug habit, and social services stepped in and removed the children from the household. The temporary separation was exceedingly painful for Darling.
Over time, things began to re-stabilize, and now Darling lives with both his mother and grandmother.
Despite a personal history which few around him know about, Darling persevered. But he’s still uncomfortable talking about his experiences.
“I thought it was something I should hide,” Darling said, “because, you know, it’s not something you want to go around telling everybody because you’ll get judged.”
School has always been a saving grace.
From a young age, Darling said, he’s always enjoyed education, so much so that when he first heard of his siblings getting homework, he wondered when he would get his own.
“I was literally asking for homework,” he said.
Math was a fascination from an early age. He used to sit around and simple write equations on a piece of paper, then go back to them, adding one extra number at a time.
“I would fill a sheet with different addition and subtraction,” he said. “Just because I could. I thought it was fun.”
La Crescent-Hokah High School counselor Abby Kemp nominated Darling for the Extra Effort Award because, she said, despite what he’s had to carry, he’s turned into a remarkable person.
“You wouldn’t know that he has these things that he holds onto,” Kemp said. “He’s probably one of the most genuine, hard-working, modest kids I’ve met.”
Kemp said he’s generous, gentle and always smiling, and that has earned him respect.
“We just love Arlo,” Kemp said. “He wants to learn, and what teacher doesn’t love that?”
Adam Rislov, who teaches English and language arts at La Crescent-Hokah High School, has had Darling in class since his freshman year.
“He’s a wonderful kid,” Rislov said. “He’s the most respectful, kind-hearted kid. Very intuitive; very intelligent; always diligent in working. I’ve never had a time where he hasn’t had his work done, and he does it fully. He’s a learner. He wants to learn, and he wants to better himself.”
Rislov said Darling’s home situation never appeared to negatively affect him in school.
“It’s driven him instead,” Rislov said. “In a positive way. I think it’s built him up. He’s going to have such a bright future because of it. He just doesn’t let anything get in his way at all.”
Darling’s goals include getting a degree in computer science, or possibly computer engineering. He’s been accepted at Winona State University.
“In general, I’ve always had a fascination with computers,” Darling said.
He also works approximately 20 to 25 hours every week at Kwik Trip. It’s a lot for a high school senior, especially during a pandemic, but it’s important to Darling.
“That’s the only real way, I think, that I can get anywhere,” he said.
In the context of his family unit, Darling longs to do better for himself, and he’s determined to break the cycle of poverty and debt.
“I always wanted to do really good in school,” Darling said. “I’ve just done what I needed to do to get to the goal that I chose for myself.”