This year’s La Crosse Interstate Fair was set to be a fun family event. With activities that could keep everyone entertained for hours, the fair would have been the perfect place to spend a summer day. Mother Nature had other plans for this weekend.
Thursday’s weather included on and off showers from morning until night. Friday’s heat index climbed all the way to 117 degrees in the afternoon. However, the worst of it may have been Saturday morning, which brought lots of rain and high winds.
Winds gusting to 60 mph caused the Interstate Fair fairgrounds to look like a ghost town. The management at the fair was worried about severe weather warnings in the area Saturday morning and told exhibitors to close the garages and patrons to enter sturdy buildings.
Saturday wasn’t the first time the weather turned extreme for this year’s fair. On Thursday night, a storm knocked out some of the power at the fair and exhibitors were forced to stay late into the night to tend to their animals.
The rain and heat have kept the crowds down, too. Kris Terpstra, a La Crosse resident and superintendent of arts and crafts, says that fair attendance has been low this year, mainly due to the heat.
“The older people who enjoy the arts and crafts and seeing all the exhibits can’t handle the heat.” she says.
The fair continues Sunday, with competitions beginning at 10 a.m. Competitions include horse shows, archery and the Wisconsin State Fair Talent Contest at 1 p.m. With sunnier skies and temperatures in the low to mid-80s, the weather should finally cooperate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.