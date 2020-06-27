F1: Hamilton saddened and hurt by Ecclestone's racism comments

Hamilton recently attended a Black Lives Matter march in London. He has spoken widely about racism in recent weeks after saying he felt “so much anger, sadness and disbelief” following the killing of George Floyd—a handcuffed and unarmed Black man—by a police officer in Minneapolis last month.

“Lewis is a little bit special. First he’s very, very, very talented as a driver and he seems to be now extremely talented when he’s standing up making speeches,” Ecclestone said. “This last campaign he’s doing for the Black people is wonderful. He’s doing a great job and it’s people (who are) easily recognizable that people listen to.”

F1 pledged to increase diversity in a white-dominated series by setting up an initiative called “We Race As One. ” F1 chairman Chase Carey followed up with a personal donation of $1 million.

Hamilton has spoken of abuse he received throughout his career, dating back to junior days in karting. In 2008 he was racially abused by fans at the Spanish Grand Prix near Barcelona. Some blacked up their faces while wearing black wigs and T-shirts with “Hamilton Family” written on them.

Ecclestone insisted Hamilton had never discussed this, and was surprised Hamilton took offense.