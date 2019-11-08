MADISON — Arguably no one has spent more time around Faion Hicks than Rachad Wildgoose since Wildgoose arrived on the University of Wisconsin campus.
They knew each other before making their way to Madison, both being Miami-area recruits, and they’ve established a tight bond as members of the Badgers football team’s secondary. The two cornerbacks also room together, so Wildgoose knows what Hicks is like outside of the football grind.
When asked to describe his running mate, Wildgoose came back to the same word often — cool.
“Faion, that’s like my brother here. He’s just a cool dude all the time. He’s always calm, never gets too riled up. Never too low, never too high, he’s just a cool dude,” Wildgoose said.
That’s a good attitude to have as a cornerback, a position in which a small mistake often gets magnified into a big gain for an opponent. Being able to stay calm and move on from those plays quickly is essential. That ability has helped Hicks, who played in 12 games and started 11 last season as a redshirt freshman, vastly improve this season.
He’s become the Badgers’ No. 1 corner, starting seven of eight games for Wisconsin (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) as it prepares to host Iowa (6-2, 3-2) at Camp Randall Stadium in an important Big Ten West Division showdown. While the second and nickel cornerback spots have rotated, Hicks has staked his claim to the top spot, and his coverage is proving why he’s right for the role.
As you learn from watching him, opposing offenses haven’t challenged Hicks much in recent weeks. Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst has enjoyed watching Hicks grow into the player he’s been recently.
“Faion’s been fun to be around. None of us have played perfectly, but I think that he’s done a great job of it. Like any player as they grow and mature, he’s confident in what he’s doing, the techniques that he’s using and being asked to use,” Chryst said.
“Then I think that there’s a point in everyone’s career where they start truly playing the game, you know, they’re not thinking as much. I think he’s at that point where he’s playing it. It’s been fun to see his growth. Obviously, we lean on him a ton.”
Overcoming a down year
The Badgers were young and talented at cornerback last season, with Hicks emerging as one of the top players the team had at the position. But inexperience and poor decisions plagued the unit throughout the year.
UW’s secondary vowed in the offseason to return better than what they showed, knowing the same players would be together again this season. The first step to improving, Hicks said, was understanding the defense as a whole rather than just his role in it.
Diving into the playbook and learning aspects like where his help player is in zone coverage, where he can try to force his man to on the field, and how he can challenge a receiver at the line of scrimmage have all helped Hicks elevate his play.
“Just being consistent at the line of scrimmage with the receivers, challenging them whenever we’re in one-high (safety) situations, and knowing where to win,” Hicks said. “Just seeing the amount of growth, as far as my technique, limiting the big plays, you can see it with the whole group. It’s something we wanted to do. Obviously we’re a lot better than we were last year. It’s a testament to all of our work in the offseason.”
Hicks’ speed was never an issue — he was clocked at a 4.57 40-yard dash time as a junior in high school, and he says he’s gotten faster at Wisconsin. He’s used that speed and quickness to stay locked onto receivers in coverage, but also to become a valuable player on the Badgers’ special teams units.
“A lot of people don’t know it, but that dude is frickin fast,” senior linebacker Zack Baun said. “He’s running all over the field. He’s a key guy on our defense and also on special teams, he’s running down as gunner. He’s a willing guy, that’s just willing to do whatever it takes.”
Wildgoose said Hicks has become a much better player at the line of scrimmage as well. When Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s defense calls for it, cornerbacks need to jam receivers at the line to disrupt timing for opposing quarterbacks.
It’s a difficult technique, Wildgoose said, but Hicks is making it work.
“His confidence is very high right now. I feel like he’s just getting better as time goes, getting more comfortable with his technique, getting out of his breaks better and stuff like that,” Wildgoose said. “I just feel like he’s just an overall better player.”
Embracing the No. 1 role
Leonhard chuckled when the question was posed:
Are teams starting to realize Hicks’ improvement and throw at him less?
“He’s done a great job in coverage. His guy’s not open as much, that’s a good thing, you don’t get as many targets when that happens,” Leonhard said with a laugh.
It seems like a simple cause-and-effect, but teams haven’t tested Hicks often in the past month. Michigan State only threw Hicks’ way once, with a ball thrown well behind the receiver for an incomplete pass. Against Illinois, Hicks was targeted three times and allowed just one catch, a diving effort by Casey Washington that had to be reviewed by the officials.
Ohio State was able to beat Hicks for completions two of three tries, both of which went to Chris Olave. Olave’s first catch against Hicks, which resulted in a 27-yard touchdown, was called a “scheme-beater” by safety Eric Burrell, as Olave crossed into linebackers’ zones before going up the field to open turf. Hicks gave credit to the pass rush for limiting quarterbacks’ time to throw, and said practicing against Wisconsin’s talented group of receivers prepares him well for his role on Saturdays.
“All I have to do is just go to work, learn from my mistakes from last year, and just go out there and just play,” he said. “I actually look forward to the ball being thrown my way, but I haven’t been tested much. All I can do is just make sure my guy is covered and make sure the quarterback looks the other way. Hopefully, a few teams down the road actually try me.
“That’s just a testament to the front seven getting pressure there and the defense feeding off of each other. It’s been a fun year. I’ve just got to continue to be consistent and do my job.”
Hicks should have chances to make plays Saturday against the Hawkeyes, perhaps even snag his first interception of the season. Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley has been distributing the ball pretty equally among his receivers, meaning Hicks may see some targets coming his way.
Either way, Leonhard knows Hicks will be ready.
“He’s really owned that responsibility to kind of be our lead guy and he’s allowing us to do some really good things on defense.”
