CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — A Fairchild man will serve 90 days in jail after being convicted of a “road rage” incident, where he and a female driver chased a 16-year-old boy’s vehicle for several miles in January, then punched the juvenile several times after the boy fled from his car.
Duwayne C. Springer, 24, W14110 Highway B, pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to battery and disorderly conduct. Judge James Isaacson ordered the 90-day jail sentence, along with 40 hours of community service. Springer must write a letter of apology to the victim, and he must comply with any prescribed treatment, including anger management. He also must submit a DNA sample. He cannot possess dangerous weapons and have no contact with the victim or his family.
According to police reports and the criminal complaint:
Chippewa Falls police Chief Matt Kelm said his officers were alerted to the incident at 5:07 p.m. Jan. 24 because of a report of a fight at the roundabout near the Wissota Green neighborhood in the northeast corner of Chippewa Falls.
Kelm said officers learned that Springer and the female driver had followed the boy for several miles, beginning at a McDonald’s restaurant in Lake Hallie.
Chippewa County assistant district attorney Scott Zehr said that Springer became upset, believing the juvenile was driving erratically in front of him.
“He perceived the 16-year-old was spinning his tires and spitting up gravel,” Zehr said.
Chippewa Falls police Lt. Brian Micolichek said the juvenile was panicked, watching Springer’s car follow him closely for miles.
“The boy was on the phone with his mom, and she didn’t want him to go home, so she met him at the roundabout,” Micolichek said. “(Springer) had two to three miles to cool his top, but that didn’t happen.”
The boy slid his car into his mom’s vehicle when he arrived at the roundabout. He got out of his car and attempted to get into his mother’s vehicle. However, Springer got out of his vehicle and assaulted the juvenile, Zehr said.
“Mr. Springer actually entered the victim’s vehicle from the passenger side,” Zehr told Cray. “(Springer) punched him in the head four times, including once in the mouth, causing his mouth to bleed.”
Micolichek said the female driver was cited for disorderly conduct.
