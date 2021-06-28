Faith Build constructs homes, forges relationships

Habitat for Humanity raised the walls on its first Faith Build home in La Crosse last week at 1121 Avon St. The Faith Build program is a collaboration between Habitat for Humanity and the nearly 15 member churches of La Crosse’s Interfaith Leadership Coalition.

The coalition pledged to raise $87,500 and received a matching grant from Thrivent Financial to complete the project. “We’re about 60% of the way there,” said Mark Solyst, a retired pastor and founder of the coalition. “COVID really slowed us down.”

During COVID, “it was hard to put on fundraisers,” said Tom Uphaus, a retired pastor from La Crosse. In addition to individual contributions, Uphaus’ church sponsored a Chicken-Q and English Lutheran filled a truck with building materials which was donated to Habitat’s Re-Store.

As with most Habitat homes, the new owner of the Avon Street property will purchase the residence at market value. Curtis Miller, Habitat’s construction superintendent, noted that it’s more than just a contractual arrangement. “We don’t just build the house, but we build a relationship as well,” he explained.