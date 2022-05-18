Here are some scenes from the La Crosse County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony Wednesday morning at UW-La Crosse. The UW-L Police Department hosted the event to honor those who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.
Fallen police officers remembered, honored
