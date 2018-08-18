MADISON — If Ted Gilmore is buying the hype, he’s doing a great job of hiding it.
And the wide receivers coach for the University of Wisconsin football team certainly isn’t doing anything to contribute to the accolades being tossed around the position group he oversees.
Gilmore cringed when he heard his top players — a quartet that includes junior Quintez Cephus, junior A.J. Taylor, sophomore Danny Davis and sophomore Kendric Pryor — had come up with a nickname for themselves: the Fatal Four.
“I don’t mind the confidence, but I remind them that along with confidence still comes (humility) — stay humble,” Gilmore said. “They’re getting a lot of attention and they’ve got to manage that. I just remind them that they’re not going to sneak up on anybody and it’s going to be a challenge.”
Cephus and Taylor entered the 2017 season with a combined seven receptions. Davis and Pryor had yet to play a snap. By the time Wisconsin had ended a 13-1 campaign with a 34-24 victory over Miami (Fla.) in the Orange Bowl, the group had put together an impressive collective stat line: 100 receptions, 1,573 receiving yards, 17 touchdowns through the air and 19 scores overall.
Now what?
“We’re excited how we ended last year,” Davis said, “but that’s last year.”
Taylor, whose 31 receptions last season were tops among the receiving corps, has missed time this week with a right leg injury. That’s led to more reps at the “Z” position for Pryor, who has shown off his playmaking skills throughout the first two weeks of camp.
“Put it this way, I don’t worry who’s on the field,” Gilmore said. “I’m confident that he can make the same plays as A.J. And the same with ‘Q’ and Danny. I’m confident that whoever’s in there, we can function and win that situation.”
Gilmore has been impressed by Davis’ ability to learn multiple positions despite being sidelined by an abdominal injury in the spring.
As for Cephus, he appears to be shaking off the rust after recovering from a leg injury that caused him to miss the final five games of his sophomore season.
Cephus said the time off helped him gain an appreciation for the sport and led to him digging deeper to find ways to improve. He spent the offseason watching video clips of NFL standouts such as Michael Thomas, DeAndre Hopkins and Robert Woods, looking for little things he could apply to his game.
“I just want to demolish the man standing across from me,” said Cephus, who had 30 catches for 501 yards and a team-leading six touchdown receptions in 2017. “Not only just winning routes, but perfecting it (and) being able to be where I’m supposed to be on time and not just winning off athleticism.”
One thing Gilmore constantly stresses to his charges — besides the importance of staying humble, of course — is to avoid complacency.
Reserves should be doing everything they can to unseat the starters. Starters should be looking over their shoulder, knowing that somebody is trying to take their job.
That’s another reason to be excited about the wide receivers: There’s talent beyond the top four.
In fact, a handful of players are making a push for playing time.
“They’re fighting,” Gilmore said. “They’re hungry.”
Speedy freshman Aron Cruickshank is still in the process of learning the offense, but his ability has been on display throughout camp.
Sophomore Adam Krumholz, a walk-on from Stoughton, was a standout in practice on Thursday.
Gilmore referred to sophomore Jack Dunn, a former Madison Edgewood High School standout, as “my crutch” because of Dunn’s ability to play multiple spots.
Redshirt freshman Cade Green, who’s coming off a foot injury, has shown flashes.
So has freshman Taj Mustapha, who, like Cruickshank, was an early enrollee and went through spring practice.
