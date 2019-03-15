The following students were chosen as the February Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School.
6th grade
- Dane Mueller, son of Keith and Kristin Mueller
- Gavin Beutel-Davis, son of Scott and Verena Davis
- Carmen Holmes, daughter of John and Kelly Holmes
7th grade
- Joseph Baranowski, son of Matthew and Angie Baranowski
- Kaden Layland, son of Nicholas and Erika Layland
- Morgan Blood, daughter of Todd and Karen Blood
8th grade
- Kendra Winker, daughter of Richard and Lois Winker
- Grace Eickhoff, daughter of Matthew and Jennifer Eickhoff
- Cha Feng Vang, son of Steve Vang and Kia Yang
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.