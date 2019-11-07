Federal government offices will be closed Monday in observance of Veterans Day.
Post offices will be closed, and mail will not be delivered Monday.
City, county and state government offices in La Crosse will be open Monday, and garbage will be collected on the usual schedule. City bus service also will operate on its usual schedule.
The La Crosse Public Library’s three locations will have regular hours Monday.
