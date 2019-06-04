PARIS — Roger Federer turned back the clock as he reached the French Open semifinals for the first time in seven years where he meets his rival of more than a decade in king of clay Rafael Nadal.
The 20-time Grand Slam winner Federer won a Swiss duel against Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 in 3 hours, 35 minutes with a volley on the third match point.
Federer, 37, had not played at Roland Garros since losing a 2015 quarterfinal to the later champion Wawrinka. He made his Grand Slam debut at the tournament 20 years ago and his lone title dates 10 years back.
Nadal, who turned 33 on Monday, made short work of seven seed Kei Nishikori, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3, as the 11-time champion reached the Roland Garros semis a record-extending 12th time and raised his tournament match record to an unbelievable 91-2.
The second seed leads the series with Federer 23-15 and has won all their French Open matches, starting with the 2005 final and most recently in the 2011 trophy match.
“The main thing is being in the semifinal,” Nadal said. “Of course after having Roger ahead of me in the semifinals is an extra thing. We shared the most important moments of our careers together on court facing each other. It will be a special moment.”
Federer said he was “clearly excited” and added: “I’m very happy to play Rafa, because if you want to do or achieve something on the clay, inevitably, at some stage, you will go through Rafa, because he’s that strong and he will be there.”
Johanna Konta was meanwhile already safely through before a thunderstorm stopped both men’s matches for an hour, becoming the first British woman in the Roland Garros last four in 36 years with an impressive 6-1, 6-4 over last year’s runner-up Sloane Stephens.
On Thursday she runs into teenager Marketa Vondrousova who reached her first career semifinal at the majors 7-6 (7-1), 7-5 over 31st-seeded Petra Martic.
Federer was not punished for wasting a host of break points in the early stages against Wawrinka as he took the first set in the tiebreak.
Wawrinka, coming off a five-hour thriller against Stefanos Tsitsipas, used his first break point in the third game of the second to lock the sets.
He also broke for 4-3 in the third but Federer finally converted his 11th break point of the match a game later, wasted two set points in the 10th game before winning a second tiebreak.
The weather stopped play at 3-3 before Federer broke for 5-4 and served out the match in the next game, with both embracing at the net when it was over.
Wawrinka, 34, had one winner more than Federer (54-53) but also 12 more unforced errors.
“I exceeded my expectations here. After missing the French for so many years, it’s nice to be back in the semis,” Federer said. “And the match was obviously particular in many levels against Stan. It was super interesting, but I was able to hold my nerve.”
Nadal was never troubled by Nishikori who had spent five hours more on court than Nadal from two previous five-setters and went out in the Paris quarters for the third time.
Nadal raced off to a 3-0 lead and from then on there was no doubt about the outcome as he dictated play with his brutal baseline strokes on the Philippe Chatrier center court.
Nishikori had treatment twice on his right upper arm in the third set before the storm break, and play lasted just three more games after the players’ return, Nadal wrapping up matters with a fierce forehand Nishikori could only return wide.
“I am very satisfied with the tournament so far,” said Nadal who fired 29 winners. “I have been improving during the whole clay court season. And now is the moment to play at the highest level, and I hope to be able to make that happen.”
The 26th-seeded Konta overpowered seventh seeded former U.S. Open champ Stephens as she won seven games in a row from 1-1 in the first set to a 2-0 lead in the second for victory when Stephens’ backhand was ruled out.
Konta, 28, advanced into a third career semifinal at the majors, the others being at the 2016 Australian Open and 2017 Wimbledon. The last British woman in the Roland Garros last four was Jo Durie in 1983.
She hit 25 winners as she has turned around her form lately, reaching the finals in Rabat and Rome ahead of the French Open where she had gone out in the first round in her past four appearances.
“I feel just really happy. I feel really pleased with just how I dealt with the conditions out there and just how I gave myself space to play,” Konta said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.