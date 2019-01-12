Tomah's Feed My Starving Children Mobile Food Pack event has scheduled its first fund raiser, a basket class for Saturday, Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1105 Butts Avenue.
The basket class will be led by Rose Berry. The cost is $35 and includes lunch, instruction and all materials.
Class size is limited at 35, and pre-registration is required.
To register, call or text Laura Bishop at 608-343-7039 or send an email to rbishop7038@charter.net.
The funds will support the Feed My Starving Children Mobile Food Pack, which will prepare shelf-stable food packages to be shippped to areas of the world where children face the risk of malnutrition.
The Mobile Pack is scheduled to set up in Tomah July 12-13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.